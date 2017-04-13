        <
          Sharks scratch Joe Thornton, start Logan Couture in Game 1

          10:50 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The San Jose Sharks welcomed back forward Logan Couture but were without Joe Thornton in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

          Both Couture and Thornton had been game-time decisions, but only Thornton was scratched.

          For Couture, it was his first game since losing multiple teeth after being hit in the face by a puck in a March 25 game.

          Thornton is nursing a lower-body injury that he suffered in a game on April 2, when he became tangled with the Vancouver Canucks' Michael Chaput.

