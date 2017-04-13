The San Jose Sharks welcomed back forward Logan Couture but were without Joe Thornton in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

Both Couture and Thornton had been game-time decisions, but only Thornton was scratched.

For Couture, it was his first game since losing multiple teeth after being hit in the face by a puck in a March 25 game.

Thornton is nursing a lower-body injury that he suffered in a game on April 2, when he became tangled with the Vancouver Canucks' Michael Chaput.