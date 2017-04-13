With Matt Murray being a late scratch due to injury, Marc-Andre Fleury steps in and makes 31 saves to go along with goals from Bryan Rust, Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino as the Penguins defeat the Blue Jackets 3-1 in Game 1. (1:26)

PITTSBURGH -- Longtime Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, after coming up big in a surprise start in Game 1 on Wednesday, will get another start in Game 2 on Friday as Matt Murray remains sidelined with a lower body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Already missing franchise defenseman Kris Letang, the Penguins' defense of the Stanley Cup was given an early test as Murray suffered an injury during warm-ups and was a late scratch. He did not practice Thursday afternoon.

"There's no timeframe," Sullivan said of Murray's possible return to action.

Fleury came up big as he made 31 saves in a 3-1 victory that gave the Penguins a 1-0 series lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Murray, who led Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup title last spring, was declared Wednesday night's starter by Sullivan following the morning skate.

Fleury's promotion has forced 21-year-old Tristan Jarry, who has one game of NHL experience, into the backup role.

Fleury was 18-10-7 this season for the Penguins with a .909 save percentage. He started one playoff game during the Penguins' run last spring. He has a 53-45 career record with a .906 save percentage in the postseason.