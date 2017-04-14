The Los Angeles Kings' coaching search for now includes just one man: associate coach John Stevens.

New general manager Rob Blake wants to discuss things with the former Philadelphia Flyers coach and see if he's a fit, a Kings spokesman has told to the Southern California News Group.

The defense-minded Stevens, 50, was coach of Philadelphia from 2006 to '10, after which he has served as an assistant coach and for four games in 2011-12 an interim head coach with the Kings.

The Kings introduced Blake and team president Luc Robitaille on Tuesday, one day after coach Darryl Sutter and general manager Dean Lombardi were fired despite winning Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and '14. The Kings also dismissed assistant coach Davis Payne.

Los Angeles has won only one playoff game since raising the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history in 2014.

Information from ESPN's Pierre LeBrun and The Associated Press was used in this report.