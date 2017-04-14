Bruins center David Krejci likely will miss Game 2 of Boston's playoff series against the Senators.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said defenseman Colin Miller also is doubtful for Saturday's game.

Krejci did not practice with the team Friday because of an upper-body injury that kept him out of Wednesday's series opener. Cassidy said that as of Friday afternoon, Krejci is unavailable.

"He's still day-to-day," Cassidy told reporters Friday. "We hope he'll come around, but not looking good for tomorrow."

Miller, who was injured during the Bruins' 2-1 victory in Game 1, attempted to practice but had to leave the ice. Defenseman Joe Morrow is likely to take Miller's place, Cassidy said.

"[Miller] went out, wasn't feeling great, so he left the ice," Cassidy said. "He's day-to-day as well, but we're preparing to put Joe in."

Krejci has been one of the Bruins' top offensive threats this season, finishing third on the team in points with 54.