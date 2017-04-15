Late in the third period, Columbus' Matt Calvert hits Pittsburgh's Carter Rowney and then breaks his stick while checking Tom Kuhnackl. Calvert receives a penalty for cross checking in the 4-1 loss. (0:20)

The National Hockey League has suspended Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert for one playoff game for his brutal cross-check to Pittsburgh Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl late in the third period of Friday's Game 2.

With the Penguins en route to a 4-1 win and a 2-0 series lead over Columbus in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series Friday night, Calvert cross-checked an unsuspecting Kuhnhackl in the shoulder area near center ice, snapping his stick in two. Calvert then circled back and knocked Kuhnhackl to the ice with a forearm to the head.

Matt Calvert's cross-check on Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl late in Game 2 has earned him a one-game suspension. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Sources told ESPN.com's Pierre LeBrun early Saturday that the league's Department of Player Safety would not be suspending Calvert for the incident, which took place with 35 seconds remaining in the game. But word surfaced later Saturday afternoon that the league had reconsidered punishing the Blue Jackets player for the incident, and a hearing was scheduled.

The league announced the suspension Saturday evening.

The next game in the best-of-seven series is set for Sunday in Columbus.

Calvert, 27, has one of the Blue Jackets' two goals in the opening two games of the series.