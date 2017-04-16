Roman Polak will miss the rest of the playoffs after suffering a leg injury in the Maple Leafs' Game 2 victory over the Capitals. (0:28)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without veteran defenseman Roman Polak for the rest of the playoffs.

Polak, 30, injured his right leg when he was involved in a heavy collision with Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik during the second period of the Leafs' 4-3 double-overtime win over Washington on Saturday.

He remained on the ice in pain for some time and had to be helped to the locker room.

"He's done for the year, so that's unfortunate, obviously," Toronto head coach Mike Babcock said after the game. "It's one of those things. Orpik is a good man. He plays hard. He didn't mean to hurt anybody. It's just one of those things, and it's unfortunate for Polak."

Leafs defenseman Roman Polak will miss the rest of the postseason after taking a hard hit from the Capitals' Brooks Orpik in the second period. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The Leafs are already without defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, who is recovering from a concussion. Zaitsev skated before the team's morning skate Saturday, but he has not been cleared to return to action.

The first-round, best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1. Games 3 and 4 will be Monday and Wednesday in Toronto.