How do you think Connor McDavid has done so far in his playoff debut?

Craig Custance: A goal and an assist through two games and his team split with a veteran Stanley Cup contender -- I'd say his start has been just fine. His two points have been on special teams, with a short-handed goal to go with his power-play assist, but the Edmonton Oilers are controlling 66 percent of the even-strength shot attempts when he's on the ice. There's a good chance an even-strength point is next.

Rob Vollman: Even against top defensive specialist Marc-Edouard Vlasic and a solid defensive team in the San Jose Sharks, McDavid is still making his presence felt. One of the most interesting stories of the opening round is whether he is making a case that he is already good enough to help an otherwise mediocre team compete at the same level as a legitimate Cup contender like the Sharks. So far, it looks like he is.

Pierre LeBrun: His short-handed goal in Game 2 was like so many rushes we've seen all year in which he actually gets faster after he gets the puck on his stick, which is just not normal. And with that, he backs up the opposition and makes them look off balance. There is no player like him in the league that way. And so far in two games, despite having less ice and seeing tighter checking, as is the reality of the playoffs, McDavid has found his spots. Pretty impressive.

Joe McDonald: Whenever Wayne Gretzky raves about a player's performance, especially in the playoffs, you know it must be impressive. That's exactly what McDavid has been in his NHL postseason debut. The best part is this is only the beginning of many more seasons of incredible performances by No. 97, so buckle up.