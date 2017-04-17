        <
          Joe Thornton returns to lineup for Sharks in Game 3 vs. Oilers

          10:33 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton is back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the playoffs with a left knee injury.

          Thornton is in his usual role as the top-line center for San Jose against Edmonton on Sunday night. Thornton missed the past two weeks after injuring his knee in a regular-season game at Vancouver. The Sharks split the first two games of the series in Edmonton without Thornton.

          Thornton started the game on a line with captain Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson as his wings. Logan Couture moved down to second-line center. Couture struggled the first two games; he is recovering after losing several teeth when he took a puck to the face last month.

          Mikkel Boedker was scratched to make room for Thornton.

