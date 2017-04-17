        <
          Nikita Zaitsev returns to Leafs in Game 3 against Capitals

          11:51 AM ET
          • Pierre LeBrunESPN Senior Writer
          TORONTO -- Nikita Zaitsev is returning to the Maple Leafs' lineup after missing the opening two games of the playoffs with a concussion.

          "It's the best time of the year. It's very exciting,'' Zaitsev said of playing in his first career NHL playoff game. "I feel better every day. I made good progress.''

          Zaitsev took a hard but clean hit from Nick Foligno of the Columbus Blue Jackets in Toronto's regular-season finale April 9 and has been out since. He skated for a third straight day Monday morning, and Leafs head coach Mike Babcock confirmed the Russian blueliner would be back for Game 3 against the Washington Capitals. The series is tied 1-1.

          The timing couldn't be better after the Leafs lost veteran defenseman Roman Polak in Game 2. He suffered a leg injury and is done for the playoffs.

          Zaitsev averaged 22:01 minutes per game during the regular season, second only to Morgan Rielly on the Leafs.

