BOSTON -- Bruins veteran forward David Krejci appears set to return to the lineup Monday for Game 3 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Senators.

Krejci, who missed the first two games of the series with an upper-body injury, participated in the Bruins' morning skate and worked on the line with wingers David Backes and Drew Stafford. Krejci also returned to his spot on the power-play unit. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Krejci will take warm-ups before a final decision is made.

"I feel much better," Krejci said after the morning skate. "We'll see how [warm-ups] go tonight. I felt better yesterday and today I felt better than yesterday."

Krejci said it was disappointing to sit out the start of the series.

"After playing all 82 games you miss at least the first two games of the playoffs was disappointing, frustrating, but you have to work hard to get back at it and we've been doing that," he said. "I'm feeling better and we'll see how it goes tonight."

Boston's defensive core is also dealing with injuries, and the team recalled defensemen Tommy Cross and Matt Grzelcyk from its AHL affiliate in Providence.

Defenseman Colin Miller, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1, skated Sunday and Monday and is considered a game-time decision. If he's not available, it's likely Cross will be inserted into the lineup.

Defenseman Adam McQuaid (upper body) did not skate Monday and is listed as day-to-day. Cassidy also said there's no change in the status for Brandon Carlo (upper body) or Torey Krug (lower body).

"Our blue line looks a bit like a puzzle that we're piecing together," Cassidy said.

Forward Noel Acciari, who was injured the last weekend of the regular season, said he's ready to go and should return to the lineup for Game 3.