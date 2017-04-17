BOSTON -- Bruins veteran forward David Krejci returned to the lineup Monday for Game 3 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Senators.

Krejci, who missed the first two games of the series with an upper-body injury, was centering a line with wingers David Backes and Drew Stafford. Krejci also was expected to return to his spot on the power-play unit.

Forward Noel Acciari, who was injured the last weekend of the regular season, also returned for Game 3 and was back on the right side with center Riley Nash and left wing Dominic Moore.

But the defensive group welcomed a new face for the fourth straight game. Tommy Cross, who has just three games of NHL experience, was recalled from Providence and paired with John-Michael Liles.

Defenseman Colin Miller, who suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1, skated Sunday and Monday and was considered a game-time decision, but was not ready to go.

Defenseman Adam McQuaid (upper body) did not skate Monday and is listed as day-to-day after being injured in Game 2. Cassidy also said there's no change in the status of Brandon Carlo (upper body) or Torey Krug (lower body), who were injured in the final two games of the regular season.

"Our blue line looks a bit like a puzzle that we're piecing together," Cassidy said.

Krejci said earlier Monday that it was disappointing to sit out the start of the series.

"After playing all 82 games you miss at least the first two games of the playoffs was disappointing, frustrating, but you have to work hard to get back at it and we've been doing that," he said. "I'm feeling better and we'll see how it goes tonight."