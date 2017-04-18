After trailing 3-1 through the first period, the Maple Leafs claw all the way back to force overtime and then win the game on Tyler Bozak's redirection to take a 2-1 series lead. (2:06)

TORONTO -- Still don't believe in these kids?

Outplayed for the first half of the game on Monday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for an improbable 4-3 overtime win over the top-seeded Washington Capitals, with Tyler Bozak scoring the winner on a power play 1:37 into the extra session.

Believe it -- the Leafs are up 2-1 in the series after another OT win. Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The baby-faced Leafs now lead the series, improbably, two games to one, with Game 4 here at the Air Canada Centre on Wednesday night.

The turning point came during a full, two-minute 5-on-3 power play in the second period for the Caps -- leading 3-1 at the time -- when they failed to connect on several scoring chances. A Caps goal in that moment would have likely put the game away.

Instead, the Leafs came roaring back, finding an extra gear in their speed game and putting the Caps on their heels, especially in the third period, when Washington didn't register its first shot until there was 6:35 left.

The Leafs' Auston Matthews collected a goal and an assist, his first two points of the series -- and, thus, of his career -- in easily his best game.

The real winners on this night? The fans. What a game, and what a series -- three straight overtime affairs and a series that has the look of going the distance.