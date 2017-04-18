        <
          Bobby Ryan's power-play goal in overtime saves the Senators from epic collapse

          11:06 PM ET
          • Joe McDonaldESPN Staff Writer
          BOSTON -- Despite surrendering a three-goal lead, the Ottawa Senators posted a 4-3 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday at TD Garden.

          The Senators' Bobby Ryan scored a power-play goal at 5:43 of OT to give Ottawa a 2-1 series lead.

          Boston's injury-riddled roster and lack of depth were on display in the loss.

          The Senators did not score in the first period in either of the first two games of the series. Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said before Game 3 that the stat didn't mean much to him because it's all about the final score. Still, creating an early lead on the road is important for the Senators, and they were able to accomplish that with a 2-0 lead after the first period. Ottawa added another goal early in the second before Boston produced a dramatic comeback.

          The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit in the second period on goals by Noel Acciari, David Backes and David Pastrnak (power play), and the score was 3-3 after two periods.

          Overall, the Bruins need to allow goalie Tuukka Rask to see the puck better moving forward.

