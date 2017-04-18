Two-man passing between Bobby Ryan and Kyle Turris ends with Ryan tapping it in on the doorstep to give the Senators a 4-3 overtime win in Game 3. (0:20)

BOSTON -- Despite surrendering a three-goal lead, the Ottawa Senators posted a 4-3 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Monday at TD Garden.

The Senators' Bobby Ryan scored a power-play goal at 5:43 of OT to give Ottawa a 2-1 series lead.

The Senators and Bruins were on a serious collision course in Game 3. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Boston's injury-riddled roster and lack of depth were on display in the loss.

Editor's Picks Bruins' McAvoy learning on the fly With the Bruins down four defensemen because of injuries, rookie Charlie McAvoy -- whose skill set has been compared to P.K. Subban's -- made his NHL debut and had an instant playoff impact.

Rask is up to the task Tuukka Rask was mostly a bystander in Boston's 2011 Cup run. Now, even with a battered blue line in front of him, he wants nothing more than to lead the Bruins to a title as a No. 1 netminder.

First-round preview: Senators vs. Bruins Whichever team emerges from this series has the potential to become a playoff dark horse. All either needs is hot goaltending. So which one will win? It's going to be tight. 2 Related

The Senators did not score in the first period in either of the first two games of the series. Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said before Game 3 that the stat didn't mean much to him because it's all about the final score. Still, creating an early lead on the road is important for the Senators, and they were able to accomplish that with a 2-0 lead after the first period. Ottawa added another goal early in the second before Boston produced a dramatic comeback.

The Bruins erased a three-goal deficit in the second period on goals by Noel Acciari, David Backes and David Pastrnak (power play), and the score was 3-3 after two periods.

Overall, the Bruins need to allow goalie Tuukka Rask to see the puck better moving forward.