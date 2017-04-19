Looking to avoid getting swept out of the playoffs, the Blue Jackets jump out to a big lead and then hold off the Penguins to win 5-4 and force a Game 5. (2:42)

What was the difference for the Blue Jackets against the Penguins in Game 4?

The Blue Jackets benefited from a home-crowd bump in Game 4 to avoid a sweep. Jamie Sabau/NHL/Getty Images

Craig Custance: I liked how the Columbus Blue Jackets maintained their desperation and composure, even when the Pittsburgh Penguins came charging back, something that didn't happen earlier in the series. The defensive pair of Jack Johnson and David Savard drew the assignment of slowing Sidney Crosby, and did a great fantastic job defending and keeping him off the scoresheet. It's just one game, but those Columbus fans deserved something to get excited about.

Pierre LeBrun: The Jackets looked like a team extra-motivated to not be swept in front of their fans. They really do look like a squad that feeds off that energetic crowd in Columbus. I saw lots of pride on the line there Tuesday night -- look at Boone Jenner's goal celebration after he got the insurance goal. That didn't look like a team that was down 3-zip in a series. The Penguins are going to win this series but I think the Jackets made it clear they're not going down without a fight.

Scott Burnside: I think the fact the Penguins didn't really show up for Game 4 until early in the second period was a benefit to the Blue Jackets, who face the unlikely task of winning four in a row against the defending Stanley Cup champs without top young defenseman Zach Werenski, who is out for the season with facial injuries. This was an angry, testy game and I agree with Craig that when it looked like Pens might storm all the way back from a 3-0 deficit, the Blue Jackets scored early in the third to keep the game in hand. Can they keep that energy and grittiness up on the road in Pittsburgh in Game 5? In some ways Game 4 was a gimme. Now the real work starts.