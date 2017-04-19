BOSTON -- Bruins defenseman Colin Miller will return to the lineup for Game 4 of Boston's first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Miller suffered a lower-body injury in Game 1 and missed Games 2 and 3. The Senators lead the series 2-1. With Miller returning, fellow blueliner Tommy Cross will be a healthy scratch. Miller will be paired with John-Michael Liles for Game 4, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy.

Colin Miller returns to the Bruins lineup, hoping to give Boston's depleted blue line a lift. AP Photo/Elise Amendola

The Bruins' blue line is depleted with injuries. Torey Krug (lower body), Adam McQuaid (upper body) and Brandon Carlo (upper body) remain sidelined.

"I'm ready to go," Miller said. "I feel good."

Miller said he hopes his return gives the team a bit of a lift.

"Obviously, it's the playoffs and you want to get out there and play as soon as you can," he said. "With that said, if you go out there and you're hurt you can't do much and it's not really going to help. A couple of times in this series we've had five defensemen and that's always hard for the guys."