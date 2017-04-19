BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma's job is in jeopardy, star forward Jack Eichel's representatives say their client is not the one pushing for a change.

Peter Donatelli told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a coaching change was "not even on [Eichel's] radar screen" last week during the player's exit meetings with Bylsma and general manager Tim Murray. Donatelli said any suggestion that the second-year player is demanding a change is "1,000 percent false."

The agents for Jack Eichel say the Sabres star isn't pushing the team to replace coach Dan Bylsma. Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Fish, who also represents Eichel, said his client looks forward to next season and the plans that the team has in place.

Donatelli and Fish spoke on Wednesday at a time when Murray is meeting with Sabres owner Terry Pegula.

Last week, Murray backed Bylsma returning for a third season as Sabres coach even though the team missed the playoffs for a sixth straight year. Murray, however, noted that the decision on Bylsma and his own future rests with Pegula.