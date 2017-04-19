During the Sharks' 7-0 win in Game 4, Oilers center Leon Draisaitl takes his stick and spears Chris Tierney in the groin, getting Draisaitl a five-minute major and a game misconduct. (0:22)

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will not be suspended for spearing San Jose's Chris Tierney, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday.

Draisaitl instead was fined $2,569.44, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

Draisaitl received a major penalty and game misconduct when he hit Tierney in the groin with his stick in the second period of Edmonton's 7-0 loss Tuesday night. He had a hearing Wednesday.

The playoff series is tied at two games apiece, with Game 5 on Thursday in Edmonton.

Draisaitl was eighth in the league in scoring with 77 points in the regular season but has none in the playoffs. He was moved from the top-line wing to a third-line center role in Game 3.

Draisaitl had just 20 penalty minutes in the regular season.

