          Erik Karlsson's dominance leads Ottawa Senators to big Game 4 win

          play
          Ryan stuffs in the rebound for game's only goal (0:43)

          After the Senators pepper the Bruins' goal, the puck pops out to Bobby Ryan who is able to stuff it home for the only goal of the game in a Senators Game 4 win. (0:43)

          11:23 PM ET
          • Joe McDonaldESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            • Former Red Sox and Bruins beat reporter
            • Covered Boston teams since 1992
            Follow on Twitter

          BOSTON -- The Ottawa Senators are one win shy of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins Wednesday night at TD Garden. Game 5 will be played on Friday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

          Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson continues to showcase his world-class talent. His hockey sense is off the charts, and the Bruins can't contain him. He assisted on Bobby Ryan's game-winning goal, but Karlsson was the one controlling the game.

          The Bruins were losing the puck battles and now are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs, down 3-1 in the series.

          Fans, at least in Boston, will be complaining about Ottawa's coach's challenge at 10:49 of the second period. The Bruins appeared to have scored the first goal of the game, but it was ruled that Boston's Noel Acciari was offside, and the goal was disallowed.

          No doubt, the right call was made, but it showed once again that the overall process of the offside challenge is terrible. The league wants more scoring, but the rule stifles offense. It should be tweaked.

