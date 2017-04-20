NHL linesman Don Henderson has filed a lawsuit against Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman and the team, a Calgary court confirmed with ESPN.com. The statement of claim for damages was filed on April 18 and is seeking damages of $10.25 million.

The lawsuit was first reported by TSN's Rick Westhead. Linesman Don Henderson, who was injured after being hit from behind by Calgary's Dennis Wideman, is suing both Wideman and the Flames. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press/AP Photos

Henderson was injured during a January 2016 Flames game against the Nashville Predators when he was hit from behind by Wideman. Henderson hasn't returned to work since.

Wideman was originally suspended 20 games by the NHL, a suspension that was later reduced to 10 games.

The Flames, through a spokesman, declined to comment on the lawsuit.