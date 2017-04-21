WASHINGTON -- Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin left Game 5 briefly against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night with an apparent left leg injury after taking a hit from Nazem Kadri.

Ovechkin went down at 17:32 of the first period when a hip check from Kadri made contact with his left knee. After trying to get up, Ovechkin stayed on the ice and clutched at his left knee.

Alex Ovechkin lays on the ice after being tripped up by Toronto's Nazem Kadri. Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 31-year-old captain was face down on the ice as he was attended to by athletic trainer Greg Smith. Teammates immediately went after Kadri, who was given a two-minute minor penalty for tripping.

Ovechkin did not put any weight on his left leg as he glided off the ice with the help of Nicklas Backstrom and Nate Schmidt as fans chanted, "Ovi! Ovi!" He was helped onto the bench and limped down the tunnel.

But he was back out to begin the second period, taking the first shift with the team.

T.J. Oshie scored on the Capitals' ensuring power play for a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin has three goals through the first four games of the first-round series.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.