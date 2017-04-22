        <
          Islanders plan to submit bid to build new arena at Belmont Park

          10:29 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The New York Islanders are looking at Belmont Park as the site for their new hockey arena and plan to submit a bid to the state of New York, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Friday.

          Bettman also mentioned the land next to the New York Mets' Citi Field in Willets Point as a possible spot for the team, while noting that the team's former home, a renovated Nassau Coliseum is "not a long-term option."

          "Yes, there is an RFP [request for proposal] for Belmont and I know they are going to participate in that," Bettman told a group from the The Associated Press Sports Editors in New York, according to Newsday. "I believe that everyone thinks there is a terrific opportunity there, if not at Willets Point, to create a more hockey friendly environment for the Islanders, which is something [Islanders co-owner] Scott [Malkin] is committed to do."

          The Islanders and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which both operate Barclays Center and Nassau Coliseum, did not comment to Newsday about the matter.

