Why did the Oilers beat the Sharks?

Craig Custance: The Edmonton Oilers were opportunistic offensively, but goalie Cam Talbot and the penalty kill were the key for me. Somehow they kept the Sharks off the board on the power play (0-for-3 overall) in Game 5, and they were in full survival mode when the Sharks were trying to tie it late. Sure, they got some help from the crossbar and post on Joe Pavelski's backhander, but give the young Oilers credit for hanging on.

Joe McDonald: There's really no debate on this one. Talbot was outstanding. Most of his 27 saves were timely and it was evident that his teammates fed off his performance. We've witnessed it in the past that a confident goalie can lead his team to incredible heights -- and that's exactly what Talbot has done this season, and it has carried over into the playoffs. And it doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Scott Burnside: For me, it's the resiliency and maturity this team revealed, especially after getting shelled 7-0 in Game 4. The young Oilers didn't buckle. They didn't get away from coach Todd McLellan's game plan but instead hung on to win two tight games against last year's Stanley Cup finalists, and they'll take on a very good, disciplined Anaheim Ducks team next. Should be terrific fun.

Rob Vollman: If I had to choose a single aspect in what was a complete team effort, then it would be Talbot's goaltending. With the exception of the Game 4 blowout, he was sensational. It's far easier to win four games when your goalie posts two shutouts and allows only a single goal in the deciding game.