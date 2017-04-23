        <
          David Krejci won't play for Bruins in Game 6 vs. Senators

          2:08 PM ET
          • Joe McDonaldESPN Staff Writer
          BOSTON -- With their season on the line, the Boston Bruins will be without forward David Krejci for Game 6 against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at TD Garden.

          Krejci suffered a lower-body injury in the first period and did not return in Game 5 Friday night at Canadian Tire Centre. He was on the receiving end of a knee-on-knee hit by the Senators' Chris Wideman. Krejci, who hasn't been close to 100 percent all season, missed the first two games of this series due to an upper-body injury.

          "Everyone needs to step up," Bruins alternate captain Patrice Bergeron said. "We all need to be at our best. David is a big part of our offense and our team, so we've done a good job responding in this playoffs with the injuries, and we have to deal with who's on the ice and do the job with the 20 guys we believe in on the ice."

          The Senator lead the first-round series 3-2. The winner of this series will face the New York Rangers in the second round.

