BOSTON -- The Ottawa Senators advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after dismissing the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in Game 6 Sunday at TD Garden. Clarke MacArthur scored for the Senators on the power play in overtime.

The Senators are moving on to the second round. rian Babineau/Getty Images

The Senators will face the New York Rangers, who defeated the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

Editor's Picks How the Bruins can force Game 7 The Bruins are down 3-2 in their first-round series with the Senators, but there's still lots of hockey to play -- if Boston takes care of business in three key areas.

Ottawa captain Karlsson in a class of his own Erik Karlsson hasn't just been the Senators' MVP as they sprinted to a 3-1 series lead over Boston. The slick-skating Swede is "arguably the best player in the world," says teammate Bobby Ryan.

Marked man Marchand must keep frustrations in check Brad Marchand is used to being a target. But the Bruins need their best player to return to scoring form -- and avoid drawing penalties -- if they are to get back into their series with Ottawa. 2 Related

The Senators defensive system stifled Boston's attack. It also helped Ottawa that captain Erik Karlsson was the best player on the ice the entire series -- along with goaltender Craig Anderson, who made the timely saves when he needed to in order to win the series.

In the big picture, the Bruins were fortunate to earn a postseason berth this season and should consider 2016-17 a success based on the team's accomplishments with a depleted lineup.

It's going to be interesting to watch Karlsson face fellow Swede, Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, in the second round. They began the season as teammates for Team Sweden at the World Cup of Hockey, and now they have the opportunity to send the other back to the mother country sooner than expected.