Our experts weigh in with their predictions for the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. First-round picks can be found here.

SECOND ROUND WAS-PIT OTT-NYR ANA-EDM STL-NAS

Buccigross

Capitals in 7

Rangers in 7

Ducks in 6

Predators in 6

Burnside

Capitals in 7

Rangers in 6

Ducks in 6

Predators in 7

Custance

Capitals in 7

Rangers in 5

Ducks in 7

Predators in 7

Grant

Penguins in 7

Rangers in 6

Ducks in 6

Predators in 6



Levy

Capitals in 5

Rangers in 5

Oilers in 7

Blues in 7

McDonald

Penguins in 6

Rangers in 6

Oilers in 7

Predators in 7

Melrose

Penguins in 7

Rangers in 6

Ducks in 6

Blues in 7

Virk

Capitals in 6

Senators in 6

Oilers in 6

Blues in 6