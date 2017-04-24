Minnesota's Eric Staal was taken to the hospital after crashing head first into the boards in the second period against St. Louis. Staal remained on the ice for several minutes before being helped to the locker room. (0:17)

Wild center Eric Staal has been diagnosed with a concussion as a result of a headfirst crash into the boards on Saturday, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

The newspaper reports that everything else checked out OK.

Staal left Game 5 of Minnesota's playoff series against St. Louis. The Wild announced on their official Twitter account that Staal was alert and stable but had been taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. They later tweeted Saturday night that he had been released from the hospital.

Eric Staal suffered a concussion when he crashed into the boards on Saturday.

During a 4-on-4 situation in the second period, Staal sent a breakaway shot to the net before tripping on Blues goalie Jake Allen's skate after initial contact with defenseman Carl Gunnarsson knocked him off balance. Staal slid hard and horizontally into the boards.

Play was stopped with 6:07 remaining until the intermission, and Staal was down for several minutes before slowly climbing to his feet. He was visibly dazed as he was helped to the locker room, while the crowd booed the lack of a penalty.

Staal was playing on Minnesota's first line between Charlie Coyle and Nino Niederreiter. The Wild went on to lose the decisive Game 5 in overtime 4-3.

