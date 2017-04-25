The Vancouver Canucks are promoting Travis Green from the AHL to be their next coach, according to TSN.

Green has been the head coach of the Canucks' AHL affiliate, the Utica Comets, for the past three seasons. The Comets lost in the Calder Cup finals two seasons ago and in the semifinals last season.

Green played for five teams in an NHL career that spanned from 1992 to 2007. His best season came in 1995-96 for the Islanders when he scored 70 points in 69 games.

Travis Green has been the coach of the Canucks' AHL team the past three seasons. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

The Canucks fired coach Willie Desjardins two weeks ago after missing the playoffs for a second straight season and finishing with 69 points -- only better than the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. They lost their last eight games to fall behind the Arizona Coyotes into last place in the Pacific Division.

The Canucks have some tough decisions to make. Longtime faces of the franchise Henrik and Daniel Sedin have one year left on their contracts, earning $7 million each next season. The team will have to decide whether they fit into a rebuilding project.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.