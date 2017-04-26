BOSTON -- Bruins alternate captain Patrice Bergeron revealed Tuesday that he played the entire 2016-17 season with a sports hernia injury.

The top-line center met with the media after the players' exit meetings at Warrior Ice Arena and described the injury, which he said occurred either during his offseason training, or while playing for Team Canada at the World Cup of Hockey in September.

Bergeron said he's not sure whether or not he'll need surgery, but will rest his body first before making a decision on any procedure.

"It's definitely something that was nagging," Bergeron told reporters. "It was there for most of the year, but having breaks in the second half definitely helped a lot to make it feel a little better."

Bergeron finished the season with 21 goals and 32 assists for 53 points, including a plus-12 rating in 79 games.