The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday that Travis Green, who coached their AHL affiliate, is the next coach.

"It's a proud day for me," Green said on a video posted on the team's website. "It's something I've been working on for a long time. And to get the opportunity here in Vancouver is extra special."

The 46-year-old Green was born in Castlegar, British Columbia, and grew up watching the Canucks.

"To get to coach in your home province, not a lot of guys can say that," Green said.

Green has been the head coach of the Utica Comets for the past four seasons. The Comets lost in the Calder Cup finals two seasons ago and in the semifinals last season.

Green played for five teams in an NHL career that spanned from 1992 to 2007. His best season came in 1995-96 for the Islanders when he scored 70 points in 69 games.

Travis Green has been the coach of the Canucks' AHL team the past four seasons. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

"Part of being a coach is learning from the past, learning from your experiences," Green said. "I was fortunate enough to play a long time in the league. I wouldn't call myself one of the top-end skill guys in the league. I had to think my way around the ice. I knew toward the end of my career I wanted to stay in hockey. I wanted to coach. I played under a lot of good coaches, some amazing coaches -- a few that people know around here -- Pat Quinn, Al Arbour. That definitely helped me."

The Canucks fired coach Willie Desjardins two weeks ago after missing the playoffs for a second straight season and finishing with 69 points -- only better than the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. They lost their past eight games to fall behind the Arizona Coyotes into last place in the Pacific Division.

Green said that he is not running from those who say that he doesn't have NHL coaching experience, but he said that he knows how the game should be played and he is very familiar with players and the organization.

The Canucks have some tough decisions to make. Longtime faces of the franchise Henrik and Daniel Sedin have one year left on their contracts, earning $7 million each next season. The team will have to decide whether they fit into a rebuilding project.

"As a group that is looking forward to the future, you need young players, and you need them to play," Green said without addressing the fate of veterans.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement: "Travis is a talented Head Coach who's played a key role in the development of our young players through four seasons with the Comets. He has an intense desire to win and build a team identity that is hardworking, responsible on both ends of the ice and competitive.

"He has an excellent understanding of where we are as an organization and we're confident in his ability to help build our team and develop a winning culture. We're pleased to welcome Travis and his family and truly excited about the future."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.