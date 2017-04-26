BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Sabres have signed prospect defenseman Devante Stephens to a three-year entry-level contract.

The Sabres made the signing despite working without a general manager, after GM Tim Murray and coach Dan Bylsma were fired last week. Chief amateur scout Jeff Crisp is overseeing that portion of Buffalo's hockey department on an interim basis.

Without naming GM or coach candidates, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula on Wednesday said she and her husband, Terry, have been busy conducting their search, which is expected to carry into next week.

Stephens was selected in the fifth round of the 2015 draft and had completed his third season with Kelowna in the Western Hockey League. He finished ninth among WHL defenseman with a career-best and team-leading 13 goals in 67 games last season. He also had career highs with 22 assists and 35 points.