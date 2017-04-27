        <
        >

          Predators' Kevin Fiala hospitalized after crashing into boards

          10:12 PM ET
          ESPN.com news services

          Nashville forward Kevin Fiala has left Game 1 of the Predators' second-round series against St. Louis with a left leg injury.

          Fiala was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing into the boards behind the Blues net at 1:46 of the second period.

          The Predators announced that Fiala was heading to a local hospital for further evaluation in "alert and stable condition."

          Fiala took a hit by Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo when they were battling for a puck behind the goal line. Fiala slipped and crashed feet-first into the boards.

          A 20-year-old rookie from Switzerland, Fiala already made a statement in the playoffs. He scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks, sealing a 3-2 Predators victory in Game 3.

