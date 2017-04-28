WASHINGTON D.C. -- Penguins winger Carl Hagelin, a key component to the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup run last year, is closing in on a return from his lower-body injury.

He had full participation during an optional practice on Friday, and coach Mike Sullivan said he was pleased with Hagelin's pace during practice.

Carl Hagelin is a game-time decision for the Penguins in Game 2 vs. the Capitals. Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire

Sullivan said Hagelin will be a game-time decision for Game 2 on Saturday, but Hagelin certainly looked every bit ready to rejoin the lineup.

"It was fun to be out there and it felt good," Hagelin said after practice. "It's definitely a step in the right direction."

Hagelin called it day to day but was pleased with his practice. He hasn't played since March 10, a win over the Edmonton Oilers. During last year's playoffs against the Capitals, Hagelin had three goals and seven points in six games, with Washington never finding an answer for his speed.