The Buffalo Sabres are putting together a lengthy candidate list for their vacant general manager job.

Sources confirmed to ESPN.com that Columbus Blue Jackets assistant GM Bill Zito, New Jersey Devils assistant GM Tom Fitzgerald, Nashville Predators assistant GM Paul Fenton, and Los Angeles Kings assistant GM Mike Futa have all interviewed for the position in the wake of Tim Murray's firing on April 20.

According to TSN, two Pittsburgh Penguins general managers, Bill Guerin and Jason Botterill, have also interviewed with the Sabres.

It's a big list and reflects the plan laid out by Sabres owner Terry Pegula in his news conference following Murray's dismissal.

"We're going to move as quickly and efficiently as we can," said Pegula, also a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills. "Sometimes you talk to half a dozen or so people and you need to talk to more. [A timeline] is all a function of how our meetings go."

The Sabres parted ways with coach Dan Bylsma the same day as Murray.