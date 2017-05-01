NEW YORK -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau played so well on Saturday, a monster breakfast was named after him.

Seriously.

The Pageau 4444 at the Wellington Diner in Ottawa features four eggs, four sausages, four slices of bacon and four pieces of ham (plus home fries and toast) for $14.99 -- a tribute to his No. 44 and the fact that he scored four goals in the Ottawa Senators' Game 2 win over the New York Rangers.

Pageau laughed when the breakfast was mentioned to him in the locker room after the Senators' practice at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

"It's a little too big. I don't think I can eat all that!" he said. "But no, I saw it. It's pretty cool."

What Pageau accomplished Saturday was also pretty cool. Four goals -- including the winner in double overtime -- in any game is pretty amazing, let alone a playoff game. But to top it all off, he'd only scored 12 goals in 82 games this season.

You can only imagine the number of messages he received on his cellphone after the game. Actually, Pageau has had to imagine too, because he dropped and broke his phone and hasn't had a chance to replace it.

But that might actually benefit him, looking ahead to Game 3 on Tuesday, the Senators up 2-0.

"Breaking my phone was good," Pageau said. "I could turn the page pretty quick."

Jean-Gabriel Pageau accounted for four of Ottawa's six goals in its 6-5 double-overtime win over the Rangers on Saturday in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series -- including the game-winner 2:54 into the second OT. Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

The 24-year-old center has just completed his second full NHL season. An Ottawa native, he was drafted by his hometown club in the fourth round (96th overall) in 2011.

This wasn't his first playoff hat trick, either. Pageau was called up from the minors late in the 2012-13 season, making his NHL debut on April 11. Less than a month later, he scored three goals in a Game 3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

"He's just one of those guys that shows up -- and I know in junior he did the same thing, and he did the same thing in the American [Hockey] League," Senators coach Guy Boucher said. "[He's] just one of those guys that's not fazed by pressure or [gets] tight in tough situations."

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Pageau, however. He spent significant chunks of the next two years back down in the AHL. But he played in all 82 games for the Senators in 2015-16, finishing with 19 goals and 24 assists.

His goals (12) and assists (21) totals were down this season, but Boucher, who is in his first season coaching the Senators, has asked Pageau to play a different role.

"I felt that our group needed to learn how to defend, and I thought [Pageau] was at the forefront of that," Boucher said. "We needed him to take on all the top players from the opposing team all year long, which he has done, and he's been in our No. 1 [penalty-killing unit] all year long because he's that good at it -- not because he's not good at scoring some goals."

Boucher used the phrase "perfect soldier" to describe Pageau multiple times on Monday. "He's a do-it-all guy," Boucher said. "He's just a jack of all trades, really. That's why I say, you just ask him what you need, and he's going to do it."

"A character guy," said star defenseman Erik Karlsson of Pageau. "He's always dedicated himself to this team and playing the game the right way."

It will be hard to top his performance in Game 2, but Pageau doesn't sound too concerned.

"I was even more happy that we won the game," he said. "Score [four] goals, and we would have lost the game, would have changed everything. Winning the game was why I was really happy, and we know we have to be better, too."

Pageau probably won't be able to get a 4444 as his pregame meal Tuesday in New York, but he certainly should be able to find two chicken parms, which is what he ate before Game 2.

"I'm a pretty routine [-oriented] guy before games," Pageau said, "so I don't think I'll change anything."

Smart man.