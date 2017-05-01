The Calgary Flames have signed general manager Brad Treliving to a multiyear contract extension.

"We are striving to create a level of continuity and stability, as all successful teams do," Flames president of hockey operations Brian Burke said in a statement. "Today's announcement is another step forward for our organization on that path. Under Brad's leadership, we have seen progress over the past three seasons and look forward to building on that growth in the coming years."

The Flames have gone 125-108-18 over three seasons since Treliving's hiring, including playoff appearances in 2014-15 and this past season. Calgary was swept by the Anaheim Ducks in the first round last month.

Treliving was vice president of hockey operations for the Arizona Coyotes before joining the Flames.