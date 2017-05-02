PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby left Game 3 of his team's series against Washington early after taking a first period cross check to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

Crosby laid on the ice for several moments, before slowly getting up and skating off the ice mostly on his own power. He went directly down the tunnel for treatment. His leg also was bent awkwardly during the collision

Crosby did not return for the start of the second period. The Penguins said they will not have an update until after the game.

The hit from Niskanen came as Crosby was already going down after getting clipped by Alex Ovechkin while driving in on Capitals goalie Braden Holtby.

Niskanen received a major and game misconduct for the hit.

Crosby has a concussion history and missed the first six games of this season with a concussion.