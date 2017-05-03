EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Kings have signed defenseman Oscar Fantenberg to a one-year, entry-level contract.

The Kings announced the deal Wednesday with the 25-year-old Swede.

Fantenberg went undrafted by the NHL, but he bloomed into a solid defenseman in Sweden's top domestic league. He made a strong transition last season to the Kontinental Hockey League, scoring 23 points in 44 games with HK Sochi.

Fantenberg has never played in a North American league, but he is expected to challenge for a roster spot with Los Angeles during training camp in the fall.