PITTSBURGH -- A woman said she was sexually assaulted in a bathroom during a Pittsburgh Penguins playoff hockey game.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the woman walked into a police station near the PPG Paints Arena at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to make the report.

Toler said police are investigating and no more details are available. No one has been charged.

The Penguins said they've been informed of the matter and are cooperating with investigators.

The Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in the game to take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.