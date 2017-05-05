Oscar Lindberg scores twice and Henrik Lundqvist makes 22 saves to lead the Rangers to a second straight 4-1 home victory over the Senators. (1:34)

NEW YORK -- Mission accomplished for the New York Rangers, thanks in large part to some unlikely heroes.

Unsung heroes such as Nick Holden helped the Rangers own Game 4 and even the series. Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports

The goal, of course, for the Rangers when back in the Big Apple was to win two games and even up the Eastern Conference semifinal series. And that's exactly what they did, following up a Game 3 win over the Ottawa Senators with another 4-1 victory in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. Game 5 is Saturday at 3 p.m. ET in Ottawa.

Editor's Picks Gritty Glass making every second count Scrapper Tanner Glass isn't playing every game of the playoffs, but when he does, he makes sure to announce his presence with authority, which the Rangers will need more of against the Senators.

Rangers rallying around Zuccarello Mats Zuccarello has dealt with far more daunting challenges than a playoff series deficit. Two years ago, a puck to the head fractured the Rangers winger's skull and left him unable to speak.

Feast or famine for Senators' Pageau After dining out on the Rangers in Game 2, flavor of the moment Jean-Gabriel Pageau has found a recipe for playoff success after taking on a new role with the Senators. 2 Related

Defenseman Nick Holden opened the scoring late in the first period, his first goal of the playoffs. Then fourth-line center Oscar Lindberg struck twice in the second period -- a tidy finish on a sweet pass from Michael Grabner, and then a long-range effort that stunned goaltender Craig Anderson. Lindberg also scored in Game 3.

Anderson was lifted for the third period, giving way to Mike Condon. Star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who has been playing through a foot injury, also did not play in the third period.

Chris Kreider scored the Rangers' fourth goal on the power play midway through the third period. Then Kyle Turris ruined Henrik Lundqvist's shutout bid at the 13:34 mark.

But the damage had been done. The Rangers outshot the Senators 30-23 and looked like the far superior team. The momentum has definitely swung back in their favor, even despite the scrums that marred the end of the game.