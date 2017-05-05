        <
          Ottawa's Erik Karlsson sits out third period with lower-body injury

          2:05 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Ottawa Senators star defenseman Erik Karlsson left Thursday's 4-1 Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers after the second period with a lower-body injury.

          Karlsson played during the first round of the playoffs with two microfractures in one of his feet that he suffered trying to block a shot late in the regular season.

          Coach Guy Boucher said he expects both goaltender Craig Anderson -- who made 17 saves before being replaced by Mike Condon for the third period -- and Karlsson to play in Game 5 on Saturday at Ottawa. The Rangers evened the Eastern Conference second-round series at 2-2 with Thursday's win

          "We felt it was better for him to keep him off the ice in the [third] period," Boucher said of Karlsson. "He could've come back, but we just wanted to make sure. He has a lower-body injury."

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

