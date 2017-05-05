CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Four days after suffering a concussion in Monday's Game 3 against the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was back on the ice with teammates participating in a full practice Friday.

Forward Conor Sheary, who also missed Game 4 with a concussion, also joined his teammates for practice. There didn't appear to be any limitations on either of them during practice.

Crosby on the recovery process: "I feel good. Right now I'm just doing what I'm told to do." pic.twitter.com/ZtbKZNkXmX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 5, 2017

Sheary: "As long as today goes well, I think I'll be a game-time tomorrow." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 5, 2017

Crosby took line rushes with wingers Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist. Sheary was on the third line with Nick Bonino at center and Bryan Rust on right wing.

"Having gone through this, I'd like to think I'm pretty aware of my body at this point. I understand the importance of making sure you're good before you come back," Crosby said. "I have a lot of belief in our staff here. ... I trust them. I trust the process you have to go through."

Crosby confirmed that Friday was his third day of skating since suffering the concussion. The series resumes Saturday with the defending champion Penguins up 3-1.

"Whenever it's time, I'll be ready," he said.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan also wouldn't say whether Crosby will be ready for Saturday.

"He's day to day," he said. "We'll see how he responds and we'll go from there. Right now, his status hasn't changed at all."

Penguins goalie Matt Murray (lower-body injury) participated in an on-ice workout session earlier in the morning on his own.

Sidney Crosby feeding teammates the puck during first full practice after Monday's concussion. A post shared by Craig Custance (@craigcustance) on May 5, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Crosby suffered a concussion when he was cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. Crosby had lost his balance on a scoring chance when Caps star Alex Ovechkin whacked him with his stick.

Crosby has dealt with multiple concussions during his career, including one against Washington in the 2011 Winter Classic that he needed nearly two years to fully recover from. He missed the first six games of this season because of a concussion.

nformation from The Associated Press was used in this report.