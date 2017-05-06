While the Anaheim Ducks celebrated an unprecedented comeback Friday night, the Edmonton Oilers cried foul over a crucial non-call that allowed the Ducks to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation.

Rickard Rakell scored with 15 seconds left to cap the Ducks' rally from a 3-0 deficit in the final minutes, but Ryan Kesler had made contact with Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Oilers coach Todd McLellan challenged the goal, and a video review found no goalie interference because Kesler had been shoved into Talbot by Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse.

"After reviewing all available replays and consulting with NHL Hockey Operations staff, the Referee determined that the actions of Edmonton's Darnell Nurse caused Anaheim's Ryan Kesler to contact Talbot before the puck crossed the goal line," the NHL's Situation Room said in a statement. "The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 78.7 (ii) which states, in part, 'that the goal on the ice should have been allowed because (ii) the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by a defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.'"

Editor's Picks Corey Perry's double-OT goal puts Ducks past Oilers 4-3 Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime after the Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation, completing a spectacular 4-3 victory over the Oilers.

The explanation was not enough for the Oilers after their 4-3 loss in double overtime gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead in their second-round playoff series.

"A guy falls on the goalie and wraps his hand around the goalie's pad ... I don't even know what goalie interference is anymore, to be perfectly honest," Oilers winger Milan Lucic said, according to the Edmonton Sun. "It's an absolute joke that two good referees can't make the right call at the right time. Especially when the guy has two or three seconds to get up, and he has his hand wrapped around the goalie's leg. The goalie can't get up to make a save, and it's still a goal. Unbelievable.

"Last game, it goes in blocker side and they bump his blocker. Tonight, hey wrap their arm around our goalie's leg and he can't get up, and it's still a goal.

"If someone knows [what interference is], call me and tell me. Because it's a shame that we are where we are right now on a call like that."

McLellan expressed similar sentiments.

"Interference? You're asking the wrong guy," he said, according to the Sun. "I don't know what interference is anymore. Obviously Kesler was pushed in, there's no doubt about that, but we have a strong belief that he had wrapped his arm around Talbot's leg. I don't know what interference is anymore so you'll have to ask someone else.

"The [referees] don't give explanations anymore, they just drop the puck and go."

Talbot acknowledged his own frustration over the non-call but said: "At the same time, we had a 3-nothing lead with 3 1/2 minutes to go. We had every opportunity to win that game. ... They get a lucky bounce there, and it just started to unravel from there. We did a good job battling back in overtime, got a few good chances, but weren't on top of things."

Anaheim became the first team in Stanley Cup playoff history to force overtime or win a playoff game after trailing by three goals with less than four minutes left in regulation, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.