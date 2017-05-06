Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins was back in the lineup on Saturday night after passing his concussion test.

Crosby started as the Penguins looked to close out the Capitals in Game 5 at Washington.

Crosby has a history of concussions and missed the first six games this season. On Monday night, he took a cross-check to the head from Washington's Matt Niskanen in Game 3 in Pittsburgh and missed Game 4 on Wednesday. He skated in full gear on Thursday and took part in a full-contact practice on Friday, taking rushes with usual linemates Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist.

Earlier Saturday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby had a few good days but that the team's 3-1 cushion would not impact how the team handled its star.

"We trust our doctors and the process that they go through, and when they tell us that these guys are healthy and are cleared to play, then that's all we need to know,'' Sullivan said after an optional morning skate.

"The health and safety of our players is always the priority, and that will never change. But we trust our medical staff, we trust the doctors that are monitoring these guys.

"They know way more about it than the rest of us do. And so, we rely on those guys to monitor these situations and advise us the right way. So, I think that's the most prudent way to approach it and that's how we are.''

Crosby has two goals and two assists in parts of three games in this series. His 11 points on four goals and seven assists are tied for fifth among all players in the playoffs.

Winger Conor Sheary also passed his baseline concussion test and returned to the ice on Saturday night.

The NHL's concussion protocol does not stipulate a certain amount of days a player must sit out after being diagnosed.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.