Edmonton Oilers defenseman Andrej Sekera has been ruled out for the remainder of their series with the Anaheim Ducks, head coach Todd McLellan announced Sunday.

Sekera suffered an undisclosed injury in the first period of Game 3 of the Western Conference second-round series from a hit by Ducks Ryan Getzlaf.

The Oilers still built a 3-0 series lead before squandering it in the final minutes and losing in double overtime to go down 3-2 in the series. Game 6 is Sunday night.

Sekera, 31, has been a steadying influence on the blueline for a young Oilers team. He had seven goals and 24 assists during the season and has one goal and two assist in 11 playoff games this season.