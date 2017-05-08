Insider

Historically speaking, it is nearly impossible to win the Stanley Cup without an elite No. 1 defenseman. The last 10 Stanley Cups have been handed to superstars Kris Letang, Drew Doughty, Duncan Keith, Zdeno Chara, Nicklas Lidstrom and Scott Niedermayer.

But this year, the Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to buck that trend.

With a 3-2 series lead over the Washington Capitals, the Pens are one game away from the Eastern Conference finals, despite being without Letang for the entire playoffs because of a neck injury.

Earlier in his career, it was fair to question whether Letang was a strong enough defender to be considered among the best of the best, but he ended any debate last spring by playing 28:53 per game and scoring 15 points in 23 postseason games en route to winning his second Cup. When Pittsburgh's top defenseman was healthy in 2016-17, he was still playing at an elite level, adding 34 points in 41 games and driving possession with a solid plus-3.0% Relative Corsi.

So it made plenty of sense to pick against a deep run for the Penguins once the team announced Letang would have surgery and be out for four to six months.