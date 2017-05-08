PITTSBURGH -- The Penguins will be without veteran defenseman Trevor Daley for Game 6 against the Washington Capitals on Monday because of a lower-body injury, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Daley didn't participate in the morning skate. He played only 11:09 in Game 5 against the Capitals, a 4-2 Penguins loss that pulled Washington within 3-2 in the series.

According to Sullivan, Daley is day-to-day.

The Penguins won't have puck-moving defenseman Trevor Daley against the Capitals on Monday. Mike Stobe/NHLI/Getty Images

Defensemen Chad Ruhwedel and Mark Streit are the top candidates to replace Daley in the lineup.

"If Chad Ruhwedel plays tonight, we expect him to bring the game he's brought for us all year," Sullivan said. "He's a mobile guy, he can skate, he can get back to pucks, he helps us get out of our end zone. He defends really well with his stick. We expect him to play his game."

The Penguins are already playing without Kris Letang, so they've now lost two strong puck-movers from the back end. Ruhwedel played in 34 games this season for the Penguins, registering 10 points.