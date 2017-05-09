Sidney Crosby loses his footing and falls into the boards headfirst. He somehow did not miss a shift. (0:15)

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby, a week after suffering a concussion and then missing a game, was said to be OK and wasn't evaluated for a head injury after a hard, head-first crash into the boards that left him slow to get up Monday night in the Penguins' 5-2, Game 6 loss to the Capitals.

With the Penguins on the power play near the end of the first period, the Penguins captain became tangled with Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and sent flying into the boards.

But the impact and its result apparntly weren't severe enough to the concussion spotters at the NHL offices to pull Crosby from the game, despite a concussion that caused Crsoby to miss Game 4 of this second-round series.

"When you go in like that, it just kind of knocked the wind out of me," said Crosby, who played on and finished his shift. "Kind of a flukey fall. Not one you want to take too often."

After the game, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby was never checked for symptoms of a concussion.

Crosby finished the game with 19:57 of ice time, most among Penguins forwards.