Andre Burakovsky scores twice and T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom each score a goal as Washington evens the series at 3-3 with a 5-2 victory over Pittsburgh. (1:50)

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time during the Washington Capitals' Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Capitals didn't immediately open their dressing room following a game. The first delay came after Game 2, which Washington lost 6-2 at home -- when a tense, players-only meeting that lasted a good 10 minutes kept the doors closed. The Capitals weren't too eager to open up about what happened during that meeting, only to say that center Nicklas Backstrom led the discussion and said what needed to be said.

Following Washington's 4-2 victory in a must-win Game 6, there was another short delay. Only this time the media assembled outside the dressing room could hear hollering and good-natured yelling through the walls. The Capitals were having a good time.

What exactly was going on in there?

"[There] was no music," said Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. "Something [was wrong with] with the speaker."

He immediately sensed the skepticism.

"I swear," he said.

The postgame sound system might have been out of sync, but the Capitals themselves didn't skip a beat. And who could blame them for celebrating? After falling into a 3-1 series hole, they had finally evened the series at 3-3 and forced a winner-take-all Game 7 on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The sense of doom that hovered over the team earlier in the series had been replaced with a renewed sense of purpose and confidence.

It was a dramatic change. It was also the payoff for the Capitals doubling down on physical play, tightening up defensively and imposing their brand of tough hockey on a Penguins team that still hasn't been able to control play for an entire game in this series.

"[The Capitals are] not a fast team, but they're a possession team, a physical team -- the weight is starting to get a little heavy for Pittsburgh," said a coach of another NHL team during a phone conversation after Game 6 . "The one thing Washington did better [in Game 6] than [in] any other game they played is that they played on the right side of it. They played on the right side of Pittsburgh all night long. [The Penguins] never had a chance to get it going with any speed."

Starting with its first-round matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh has played back-to-back series against teams that use physicality as a weapon to wear down opponents over the course of several games. Columbus couldn't keep its series against the Penguins going long enough to cash in on any payoff for that physicality. But, with the third period turnaround in Game 5, the Capitals suddenly reaped the rewards.

All that tough defense earlier in the series, all those hits, all those blocked shots -- they're starting to add up for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh is already without No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang, who underwent surgery surgery for a herniated disc in his neck last month, and the Penguins also desperately missed veteran Trevor Daley (out with a lower-body injury) in Game 6. It's likely we'll learn that the Penguins forwards also are playing through a litany of injuries once their season eventually ends. Winger Bryan Rust was the latest Pittsburgh player to get up slowly after blocking a shot in Game 6 -- and was clearly in pain on the bench afterward. Right wing Patric Hornqvist is a medical marvel, given the number of times it looked like he would have to have to leave the game after taking a puck or a hit -- but instead kept on trucking and did so with a seemingly endless supply of energy.

"He's a warrior. He's very physical; he's very intense. He's a guy who never backs down; he always gets up," Penguins forward Tom Kuhnhackl said of Hornqvist. "He always has juice in his tank."

We'll find out in Game 7 if the Penguins still have the same reserve of energy in their tank. The Capitals' plan all along was to stick to their heavy game and hope it came with a payoff as the series crawled to its end. They've done an admirable job of sticking to it, even when it looked at times like the series was getting away from them.

Now, Washington is optimistic that its biggest payoff is imminent.