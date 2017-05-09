Sidney Crosby loses his footing and falls into the boards headfirst. He somehow did not miss a shift. (0:15)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Following concern about Sidney Crosby's health after he crashed into the boards dangerously in Monday's Game 6 and played on, the Pittsburgh Penguins' star clarified Tuesday how it was decided he stay on the ice.

Crosby, who suffered a concussion in Game 3 and missed Game 4, confirmed he was examined by Penguins trainers and doctors following the first-period, head-first crash into the boards Monday, and it was determined he didn't need to enter the concussion protocol.

"I just got tripped up there going pretty fast and went into the boards pretty awkwardly. Felt fine," Crosby said following Tuesday's practice. "I think it just knocked the wind out of me but felt fine. If you're looking for a test when you're coming back that's a good one."

The NHL's concussion spotter at the league office decided the collision didn't meet concussion protocol criteria for mandatory removal from the game. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the AP that hits into the boards are not one of the mechanisms of injury in the concussion protocol, which is why Crosby wasn't removed by league spotters.

Crosby said he felt fine and was cleared to continue to play by the team medical staff.

"As far as being checked by a doctor, yes, absolutely -- any guy that goes into the boards like that, the first thing is trainer and then doctor's [evaluation]," Crosby said. "What you're talking about is the difference between checking with the doctor and entering the concussion protocol. Those are two different things."

The collision into the boards came one week after Crosby was concussed by a cross-check to the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen. Crosby passed baseline concussion testing in time to return for Saturday's Game 5.

Crosby finished Monday's game with 19:57 of ice time, most among Penguins forwards.