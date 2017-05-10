NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.

Subban and Edmundson had received offsetting minor penalties after the incident that took place May 2 during Game 4 of the series won by Nashville. Subban received a $2,000 fine because this was his second citation. NHL officials had given Subban a warning after an incident during a Jan. 22 game with the Minnesota Wild.

The NHL's operations department tracks all games and issues citations when it determines that a player warrants a sanction.

The money from Subban's fine will go the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

Nashville will be facing the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals.